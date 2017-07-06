Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Prologis to Acquire Prologis CCP, a Partnership with Cyrela Commercial in Brazil

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PLD. The leading logistics real estate Company announced on July 04, 2017, that subject to a definitive agreement, it has agreed to acquire its partner's interest in its Brazil portfolio for $632 million. Post the close of the transaction, Prologis will own 100% stake in Prologis CCP and rename the business to Prologis Brazil. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Prologis CCP

Prologis CCP is currently one of the leading industrial real estate providers in Brazil's primary markets and owns and operates around 8.8 million square feet, or 0.82 million square meters of property. Prologis CCP was formed under the collaboration with Cyrela Commercial Properties, S/A which is one of the leading Companies in the development, commercialization, and administration of the commercial real estate in the Brazilian market.

The joint venture, Prologis CCP, has been in the market since 2008 and was created with the aim to deliver Companies with high-standard warehouses for their logistics operations. Prologis CCP currently has logistic condominiums in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janero, totaling more than 500 thousand square meters of projects delivered and another 1.5 million square meters in development. The properties of the Company are strategically located in areas with easy access to major highways, shopping centers, and transportation corridors in Rio de Janero and Sao Paulo.

Prologis, the parent Company, on the other hand currently accounts for $52.8 billion in assets under management, which spans across 3,000 properties in 21 countries and 4 continents. The Company has leased half of its 54 million square meters in enterprises and has registered an 86% retention rate on its client portfolio. As of March 31, 2017, the Company owned or had investments, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, in about 63 million square meters in 19 countries.

Company's Logistics Portfolio

Recently, on June 29, 2017, the Company announced that it has agreed on a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, a global startup ecosystem and venture fund specializing in the development of early-to-growth stage technology startups in the Supply Chain and Logistics vertical. Prologis, under the collaboration, will deliver mentorship and space in its logistics real estate properties to a select group of startups in the Plug and Play accelerator program to develop new technologies.

Prior to the announcement, on February 24, 2017, Prologis and CBRE Global Investment Partners, a division of CBRE Global Investors, formed a new development venture in the United Kingdom. The venture, namely Prologis UK Logistics Venture, would pursue a develop-to-own strategy focusing primarily on the UK markets in the East and West Midlands, London, and the South East. The venture was seeded with 7.6 million square foot portfolio, with an initial closing of about 3.9 million square feet. UKLV was structured as a 15/85 joint venture, with 15% owned by Prologis, and the rest 85% owned by clients of CBRE Global Investment Partners, with a total value of about $1.26 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 05, 2017, Prologis' stock declined 1.12%, ending the trading session at $58.53. A total volume of 2.24 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 11.49% in the last three months, 10.85% in the past six months, and 18.15% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 10.87% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.16 and has a dividend yield of 3.01%. The stock currently has a market cap of $31.07 billion.

