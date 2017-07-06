Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Pembina Pipeline Reached Major Milestone; Announced Placement of About $2.8 billion of Integrated Assets into Service

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE: PBA), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PBA. The Company announced on July 04, 2017, that the Company as placed about $2.8 billion of integrated capital projects, into service, which includes Phase-III Pipeline expansion, and two connected delivery points, namely, the third fractionator at Redwater (RFS III) and its Canadian Diluent Hub (CDH). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PBA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PBA

The Phase-III Expansion

The Phase-III Expansion was placed into service on June 30, 2017, on time and under budget from the $2.44 billion expected capital. The entire Phase-III Expansion program was initiated in 2013, including the installation of over 900 kilometers of new pipeline primarily along the Company's existing Peace and Northern system rights-of-way, and up gradation and addition of new mainline pump stations. The incremental capacity was added in the Fox Creek to Namao corridor of Alberta through the construction of two pipelines, namely a 16-inch and 24-inch diameter pipeline, each spanning about 290 km.

The Phase-III Expansion is completed, and now, the Company has four pipelines between Fox Creek and Namao, allowing the Company to transport four distinct hydrocarbons, ethane-plus, propane-plus, condensate and crude oil - each in its own segregated pipeline, plus upstream capacity to handle higher volumes driven by the development of the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin sites. Pembina now aggregately holds over 850,000 bpd of combined capacity between the Peace and Northern Pipeline systems, which connect to the delivery point at Namao.

RFS-III

According to the Company, the RFS-III was also placed into service on June 30, 2017, ahead of schedule and under budget. RFS-III added 55,000 bpd of additional propane-plus fractionation capacity and leveraged the designs of Pembina's first and second fractionators. Post the completion, the Company's Redwater Complex has an aggregate fractionation capacity of about 210,000 bpd, the largest in the Canadian energy infrastructure sector.

CDH

Pembina, in addition to the two steps, placed additional condensate connections at CDH into service on time and under budget. CDH operates commercially as a fee-based hub, delivering direct connectivity for growing condensate volumes transported on Pembina's pipeline systems, and delivers diluent services for oil sands customers. The facility's pipelines are currently capable of delivering about 400,000 bpd of condensate to regional third-party diluent pipelines, with connections to the Access, Cold Lake, Fort Saskatchewan (FSPL) and Polaris pipelines. By December 2017, the CDH is expected to have additional third-party connections and 500,000 barrels of above ground storage in operation.

Company Growth Prospects

Pembina views growth through the projects of Veresen, and the pending successful close of the transaction, the Company announced on May 15, 2017, i.e., the announcement of a joint venture with Petrochemical Industries, Co. of Kuwait, worth £1.2 billion. Hence, collectively, the Company will be placing an additional $3 billion in assets into service on top of the $2.8 billion, announced on July 04, 2017. These projects, according to the Company, with their low-risk, fee-for-service cash flows, will contribute significantly to the projected adjusted EBITDA for the full-year FY18 by $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

Pembina Pipeline's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $33.06, slipping 1.20%. A total volume of 402.60 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 353.18 thousand shares. The Company's stock price advanced 3.25% in the last three months, 5.52% in the past six months, and 8.18% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 5.56% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 34.37 and currently have a market cap of $13.22 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily