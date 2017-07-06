Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Methode Electronics Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Acuity Brands Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the fourth quarter ended April 29, 2017, Methode Electronics' net sales increased 3.2%, to $219.7 million from $212.8 million in Q4 FY16. The Company stated that currency rate fluctuations decreased net sales by $2.2 million. Methode Electronics' revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $214.4 million. The Company's fiscal 2017 net sales increased 0.9% to $816.5 million from $809.1 million in fiscal 2016.

During Q4 FY17, Methode Electronics' consolidated gross margins as a percentage of net sales decreased to 25.1% from 28.6% in Q4 FY16, primarily as a result of the exit costs for Connectivity and AES, a provision for a customer warranty, unfavorable copper costs, unfavorable sales mix of data solutions products in the Interface segment, and unfavorable sales mix in the Automotive segment. The Company's selling and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales decreased to 13.3% in Q4 FY17 compared to 13.8% for Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, income tax expense decreased $3.0 million to $4.7 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Methode Electronics' net income increased $0.4 million to $23.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in Q4 FY17 from $22.7 million, or $0.61 per share, in Q4 FY16. During the reported quarter, the Company incurred $2.3 million of expense related to the exit of two reporting units ("exit cost") and $1.5 million of expense related to activity from a potential acquisition the Company elected not to undertake ("M&A"). On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $0.64 per share.

For FY17, Methode Electronics' net income increased $8.3 million to $92.9 million, or $2.48 per share, compared to $84.6 million, or $2.20 per share, in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 FY17, Methode Electronics' Automotive segment's net sales increased 5.6% on a y-o-y basis, attributable to a 12.9% sales improvement in North America due to higher General Motors' center console product volumes, a 0.7% sales increase in Europe due to improved volumes for connector and switch products, and customer funded tooling and design and development services. The segment's gross margins as a percentage of net sales decreased to 27.4% from 28.7% in the prior year same quarter due to sales mix and contractual price-downs. Automotive division's income from operations decreased slightly by 0.3% as the result of pricing concessions and higher selling and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher net sales volumes.

In Q4 FY17, Methode Electronics' Interface net sales fell 11% due to a 46.2% sales decrease in Asia due to lower legacy product volume and a 12.6% sales decline in North America driven by lower data solutions, radio remote control, and appliance product volumes; partially offset by a 4.5% increase in sales in the European region as a result of improved data solutions product volumes, partially offset by reduced radio remote control product volumes.

Interface segment's gross margins as a percentage of net sales declined to 18.8% in the reported quarter versus 22.2% in the prior year's comparable quarter due to lower sales volumes, specifically in data solutions, as well as the exit costs. The segment's income from operations decreased to a loss of $0.8 million compared to income of $0.1 million in Q4 FY16 due primarily to the exit costs and lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower selling and administrative expenses.

Methode Electronics' Power Products segment's net sales jumped 13.9% on a y-o-y basis, principally attributable to a 62.2% increase in sales in Asia due to improved PowerRail® and other busbar product volumes, partially offset by a 12.5% drop in sales in North America as the result of lower busbar product volumes.

The Products Power segment's gross margins as a percentage of net sales decreased to 28.0% in the reported quarter from 40.3% in the year ago same period as a result of one-time adjustments of $2.5 million which favorably impacted the FY16 period. Income from operations decreased 19.1% as the result of one-time adjustments that favorably impacted the FY16 period, partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower selling and administrative expenses.

Dividend Declared

On June 15, 2017, Methode Electronics announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on July 28, 2017, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2017.

Guidance

For fiscal 2018, Methode Electronics anticipates sales in the range of $807 million to $827 million; pre-tax income in the range of $114 to $127 million; and earnings per share in the range of $2.43 to $2.63.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 05, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $40.70, declining 2.63% from its previous closing price of $41.80. A total volume of 323.01 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 262.99 thousand shares. Methode Electronics' stock price surged 21.20% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.41 and has a dividend yield of 0.88%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.49 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily