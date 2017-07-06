PJ 2017 youth awards show joins with Global Citizen for the first time to bring message of social action to viewers in the U.S.

The telecast of Premios Juventud (PJ 2017, Youth Awards) tonight on the Univision Network will feature a special unprecedented performance by Shakira with Coldplay from the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany, it was announced today.

PJ 2017, the 14th edition of the summer music celebration, which airs live from here, will be linked in solidarity with Global Citizen's call for economic justice. Shakira and Coldplay will perform together for the first time ever before an audience of 12,000 at the Global Citizen Festival who share the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

PJ 2017 this year expanded its focus to social causes that directly affect Hispanic communities by adding the "Agentes de Cambio" (Agents of Change) category to the awards, inspired by the artists, performers and presenters who have become powerful voices for a variety of causes. Six Hispanic achievers under the age of 30 from throughout the country will be recognized on the PJ 2017 stage for their grass-roots advocacy on behalf of the environment, education and social inclusion. In addition, the musical artists, hosts, performers and nominees were given a platform on the official event website, www.premiosjuventud.com, to share the social causes they champion with the hashtag IStandUpFor.

"In keeping with the spirit of Premios Juventud this year and the focus on social action, we are pleased to add the surprise performance of Shakira with Coldplay, thanks to Global Citizen, an organization focused on eradicating poverty and making the world a better place through the actions of each and every citizen," said Univision's President of Music Jorge "Pepo" Ferradas.

PJ 2017 airs on the Univision Network tonight, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. CT) with celebrity red carpet arrivals. The full three hours will be simulcast on Televisa's Channel 5 in Mexico for the first time in PJ history.

Fans can join the show conversation on social media using PremiosJuventud via @PremiosJuventud on Twitter and Instagram, at Facebook.com/PremiosJuventud, and adding PremiosJuventud on Snapchat for unique content. They can also access the latest news, exclusive content and the complete list of PJ 2017 nominees by category on PremiosJuventud.com.

Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on UCI, and follow @UCIPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is a social action platform for the global generation who are passionate about learning and taking action on the world's biggest issues. Global Citizen works in partnership with and supports some of the most effective organizations working to achieve the Global Goals and end extreme poverty. Committed to providing the most interesting stories, effective actions and powerful campaigns, Global Citizen aims to reach and recruit the largest possible number of people who care about global issues. More about Global Citizen at www.globalcitizen.org. For more on the Global Citizen Festival, visit www.globalcitizenfestival.com

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. The Company, a leading content creator in the U.S., includes Univision Network, one of the leading networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast television network in the country available in approximately 91% of U.S. Hispanic television households; UniMás, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network available in approximately 85% of U.S. Hispanic television households; Univision Cable Networks, including Galavisión, the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network, as well as UDN (Univision Deportes Network), the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language sports cable network, Univision tlnovelas, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to telenovelas, ForoTV, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to international news, and an additional suite of cable offerings De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson and Telehit; Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 59 television stations and 64 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico; and Univision Now, a direct-to-consumer, on demand and live streaming subscription service. The Company also includes the Fusion Media Group (FMG), a division that serves young, diverse audiences. FMG includes two cable networks: news and lifestyle English-language network FUSION TV and UCI's interest in El Rey Network, a general entertainment English-language cable network; Univision.com, the most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics; Uforia, a music application featuring multimedia music content; as well as a collection of leading digital brands that span a range of categories: technology (Gizmodo), sports (Deadspin), music (TrackRecord), lifestyle (Lifehacker), modern women's interests (Jezebel), news and social justice (FUSION.net), African American news and culture (The Root), gaming (Kotaku), and car culture (Jalopnik). FMG also includes the Company's interest in comedy and news satire brands The Onion, Clickhole and The A.V. Club. Headquartered in New York City, UCI has content creation facilities and sales offices in major cities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit corporate.univision.com

