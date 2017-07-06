Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "6th Annual International Summit: Reinventing HR" conference to their offering.
Join the Summit and learn the very latest disruptive and mind-blowing ideas from some of the truly innovative businesses and organisations from the EMEA region. Delegates will not just hear about various game-changing HR initiatives, but will learn the step by step process of putting these lovely ideas into practice.
We have redesigned the entire summit to allow for much more rewarding and time efficient format, dominated by, inspiring insights, interactive workshops and peer to peer round table exchange sessions, designed to help you solve those pressing issues and seek possible new alternatives, solutions for your HR operations.
The highlight of the three day event is the full Day Masterclass on Talent Analytics and of course the truly International HR Brilliance Award Ceremony.
If you, your team or your organisation has gone above and beyond to achieve success, ENTER the HR Brilliance Award, inspire your colleagues, and celebrate your success together with your peers. Join Us For Expert Insight And Networking Opportunities.
Agenda:
Wednesday 6, December 2017
Thursday 7, December 2017
Key Note Session: Technology and Economy: Twin catalysts for HR transformation
Session 2: Practicalities of The Data-Driven Strategies behind Successful and Influential HR
Session 3: Improve Your Probability of Success: Focused HR -Developing, Engaging, and Retaining the Right People in the right place
Session 4: Talent Mobility in EMEA
HR Brilliance Awards Ceremony
Friday 8, December 2017
Session 1: Words into Action: Performance Management Rewards in EMEA
Session 2: Taking the Pulse: Measuring Employee Opinions Outside of the Annual Survey
Session 3: Engaging for Performance
Session 4: HR Transformation Change Management
Session 5: Operating in a Transparent World: The Promise Peril of Social Media
Session 6: Innovation Culture and an Analytics-Based Approach to Making Your HR Function a Competitive Advantage
End of Summit
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xb2qh7/6th_annual
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005534/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Personnel and Human Resources