Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "6th Annual International Summit: Reinventing HR" conference to their offering.

Join the Summit and learn the very latest disruptive and mind-blowing ideas from some of the truly innovative businesses and organisations from the EMEA region. Delegates will not just hear about various game-changing HR initiatives, but will learn the step by step process of putting these lovely ideas into practice.

We have redesigned the entire summit to allow for much more rewarding and time efficient format, dominated by, inspiring insights, interactive workshops and peer to peer round table exchange sessions, designed to help you solve those pressing issues and seek possible new alternatives, solutions for your HR operations.

The highlight of the three day event is the full Day Masterclass on Talent Analytics and of course the truly International HR Brilliance Award Ceremony.

If you, your team or your organisation has gone above and beyond to achieve success, ENTER the HR Brilliance Award, inspire your colleagues, and celebrate your success together with your peers. Join Us For Expert Insight And Networking Opportunities.

Agenda:

Wednesday 6, December 2017

Thursday 7, December 2017

Key Note Session: Technology and Economy: Twin catalysts for HR transformation

Session 2: Practicalities of The Data-Driven Strategies behind Successful and Influential HR

Session 3: Improve Your Probability of Success: Focused HR -Developing, Engaging, and Retaining the Right People in the right place

Session 4: Talent Mobility in EMEA

HR Brilliance Awards Ceremony

Friday 8, December 2017

Session 1: Words into Action: Performance Management Rewards in EMEA

Session 2: Taking the Pulse: Measuring Employee Opinions Outside of the Annual Survey

Session 3: Engaging for Performance

Session 4: HR Transformation Change Management

Session 5: Operating in a Transparent World: The Promise Peril of Social Media

Session 6: Innovation Culture and an Analytics-Based Approach to Making Your HR Function a Competitive Advantage

End of Summit

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xb2qh7/6th_annual

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005534/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Personnel and Human Resources