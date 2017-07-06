Haptic Technology Applications and Global Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Haptic Technology Actuator Market Should Reach $6.6 Billion in 2017 and $12.8 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 through 2022

This report presents the market forecasts for haptic actuators and drivers for 2015 through 2022 by value, and shipment forecasts for device-embedded haptic actuators and drivers for 2015 through 2022 by volume. Sales values are presented in millions of U.S. dollars, while shipment volumes are presented in millions of units. All forecasts are further broken down by haptic actuation technology, end-use application and geographical region.

The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a snapshot of the haptic actuator market, broken down by end-use applications. The chapter unravels the taxonomy of the report with reference to quantitative and qualitative analyses.



The Market and Technology Background chapter expounds on the technology underpinning haptic actuators and drivers. It provides a closer look at the market size for haptic actuators and drivers. The chapter also covers a detailed analysis of the prospects of individual actuator technologies.



The Market Breakdown by End-use Application chapter delves into individual end-use application markets for haptic actuators and drivers. Each end-use application is broken down along actuator technologies as well as geographical regions.



The Patent Review / New Developments chapter covers innovations that impact haptic technologies. Patents are categorized in terms of end-use applications and technology as well on the basis of allocation by year, assignee countries and assignee organizations.



The Company Profiles chapter provides insight into offerings, initiatives, analysis and prospects of key companies associated with haptic actuators and drivers and devices based on haptic technology.

Scope of the Report

This Report Covers the Following Haptic Actuation Technologies:



- Eccentric rotating mass (ERM).

- Linear resonant actuator (LRA).

- Piezoelectric.

- Electroactive polymer (EAP).

- Others, including fluid, electric-field, ultrasonic, and acoustic wave-based.



A Breakdown by End-Use Applications Includes:



- Automotive and transportation.

- Consumer electronics and residential applications.

- Education.

- Gaming.

- Government and defense.

- Healthcare.

- Industry, energy and outdoors.

- Mobile computing and portable devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing the Study

- Scope of the Report

- Intended Audience

- Methodology

- Information Sources

- Geographic Breakdown



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Haptic Technologies and Market Overview



- Definition of Haptics

- Applications of Haptics

- Actuators and Drivers

- Geographical Regions

- In Depth-Actuation Technologies



4: Market Breakdown by End-use Application



- Automotive and Transportation

- Consumer Electronics, Entertainment and Computing

- Education

- Gaming

- Government and Defense

- Healthcare

- Industry, Energy and Outdoors

- Mobile Computing and Portable Devices



5: Patent Review/New Developments



- Trends by Year

- Trends by Country

- Trends by Assignee



6: End-Users



- ERM/LRA Component Makers

- Piezoelectric Actuator Experts

- EAP Specialists

- Niche Actuation Technology Developers

- Display, Touch Screen and Input Interface Manufacturers

- Semiconductor Device Makers

- OEMs

- IP Owners

- Key Company Profiles



