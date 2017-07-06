

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A sharp recovery in global oil prices is reflected in the earlier trading of U.S. Futures Index that points to a lower opening for Wall Street on Thursday. The geopolitical developments and the projected higher crude production in the next year are also closely watched by the market. The employment and lay-off reports are the major announcements on the economic front. Asian shares closed broadly down, while the European shares are trading in the red.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 75 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 44.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 1.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,478.17, the Nasdaq climbed 40.80 points or 0.7 percent to 6,150.86 and the S&P 500 rose 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.54.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications Index for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. The prior week composite Index was down 6.2 percent.



Challenger Job-Cut Report for June will be published at 7.30 am ET. The previous report recorded layoffs of 51,692.



The ADP national employment report/Moody's Analytics for June will be released at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a decline to 180,000 from 253,000 a month ago.



International Trade report for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $46.2 billion, compared to deficit of 47.6 billion in the previous week.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 244K, unchanged from last week.



The Gallup Good Jobs Rate for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The prior month level was 45.4.



US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI's Service Index for June is expected at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53.0, compared to prior month's 53.6.



Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will speak about housing finance reform at the American Enterprise Institute, in Washington, DC at 10.00 am ET.



The Institute for Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 56.5, slightly down from 56.9 a month ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 11.0 am ET. The prior week crude oil inventories were 0.1 million barrels.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer will speak at Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center Summer Institute about 'Government Policy and Labor Productivity' in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, with audience Q&A at 7.30 pm ET.



The 3-year, 10-year Treasury Note auction and 30-year Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week the level was at $4.463 trillion.



In the corporate sector, Sodexo S.A. reported lower than expected third-quarter performance. The company reported lower than anticipated activity in Health Care and Universities in North America.



Revenue organic growth was up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent excluding Rugby World Cup. On-site Services organic growth turned positive at 0.3 percent as the weight of the base effect of the Rugby World Cup reduces. Excluding this event, the growth was 1.1 percent.



Novartis (NVS) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has approved a label update for Cosentyx or secukinumab, the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.



Total revealed a delay in Martin Linge project in Norway, due to a tragic accident at South Korea's Samsung Yard.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced the appointment of Peter Zaffino as executive vice president, global chief operating officer, effective August 1, 2017. Zaffino joins AIG after serving as chief executive officer of Marsh LLC and as chairman of the Risk and Insurance Services segment of MMC since 2015.



Asian stocks closed broadly down on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 5.31 points or 0.17 percent to 3,212.44. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 56.75 points or 0.22 percent at 25,465.



Japanese shares hit three-week lows on a stronger yen. The Nikkei average shed 87.57 points or 0.44 percent to 19,994.06, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.19 percent to 1,615.53.



Australian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.50 points or 0.08 percent to 5,758.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.50 points or 0.06 percent lower at 5,797.50.



European shares are trading down. CAC 40 of France is declining 46.99 points or 0.91 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 102.31 points or 0.82 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 53.38 points or 0.73 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 96.60 points or 1.08 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is down 1.03 percent.



