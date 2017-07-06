Doriemus PLC - Directors' Holdings Corrected and Options Cancellation

6 July 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or "the Company")

Directors' Holdings, Corrected Directors' Holdings and Share Options Cancellation

Directors' Holdings

Further to the announcement on 12 December 2016, the Company advises that the 1,100,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.001p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") currently held in the Doriemus Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT" and "EBT Shares") have been allocated to the beneficiaries of the EBT following satisfaction of the required performance and vesting conditions. Following these allocations, the EBT has been closed.

EBT Shares have been allocated to Directors of the Company as follows:

Director EBT shares allocated Total Shareholding in Doriemus Total Shareholding as a % of current issued capital D.Lenigas 400,000,000 530,000,000 4.23 H.Harris 300,000,000 374,000,000 2.99 D.Strang 300,000,000 396,200,000 3.16 G.Roberts 100,000,000 137,000,000 1.09

Corrected Directors' Holdings

In an announcement issued by the Company on 21 October 2016 headlined "Result of Open Offer", it was stated, amongst other things, that, having subscribed for their entitlements in the Open Offer, the interests of the Directors named below were as follows:

Hamish Harris: 96,200,000 Ordinary Shares

Grant Roberts: 48,100,000 Ordinary Shares

In fact, Hamish Harris and Grant Roberts had not taken up their entitlements in the Open Offer and their holdings as at 21 October 2016 were therefore as follows:

Hamish Harris: 74,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Grant Roberts: 37,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Cancellation of Options

The Company has today cancelled all options previously granted to the Directors, being options over a total of 750,000,000 Ordinary Shares with an exercise price of 0.05p per share and exercisable until 30 June 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

