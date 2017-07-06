Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Supply Agreement with Marcon International Inc, ("Marcon"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Augusta Industries Inc (TSXV: AAO).

The Supply Agreement will allow Marcon, a Mississauga based industrial equipment supplier, to offer the EHT ENERTEC product line to its established customer base which includes several large United States government agencies as well as long standing oil and gas companies. Marcon maintains an operating presence in Washington D.C. and London, England in addition to its Ontario office.

The supply agreement will allow EHT to benefit from experienced partners such as Marcon with a track record of selling quality products into the United States government supply chain and the oil and gas sector market. The ENERTEC product line is expected to fit well into the disaster relief, remote housing and alternative energy production segments within the North American marketplace.

Mr. John Gamble. CEO of EHT commented "This agreement further exemplifies the various sectors that EHT's products are suited for and the quality of partners like Marcon that the Company is attracting. Mr. Gamble went on to say, "our expertise, our exclusive products in the ENERTEC line, and our experience in electronic components that support the production of alternative energy all provide EHT with an expanding position within its target markets."

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.