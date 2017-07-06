Burjeel Hospital Wins '2017 UAE Emerging Medical Tourism Service Provider of the Year - Hospital Category' Award at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Burjeel Hospital (A unit of VPS Healthcare) was named '2017 UAE Emerging Medical Tourism Service Provider of the Year- Hospital Category' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet held on 24th May at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530941/Burjeel_Hospital_Frost_Sullivan_Award.jpg

Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi is an emerging medical tourism service provider in the UAE. It caters to the growing medical needs of the UAE and GCC by offering high quality care in all medical specialties. The top five specialties in Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, for international patients, include obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, neonatology, general surgery and gastroenterology. It offers special packages for cesarean section, bariatric surgery and hip replacement. Established in 2012, the hospital is currently expanding its operational beds to accommodate the growing needs of the local and international populace.

"We are truly honored to be recognized in this category by Frost & Sullivan this year. The award underlines our commitment as an organization to provide the best healthcare in the region and significantly contribute in enhancing the area of medical tourism in the UAE," said Dr. Raja Gujju, Chief Operating Officer, Burjeel Hospital - Abu Dhabi.

Congratulating Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi on the award, Mr. Sandeep Sinha, Vice President, Transformational Health Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, "2016 has been a very successful year for Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi. The company's international patient department contributed 34 percent to the total revenue of the hospital with an inflow of more than 8,000 international patients. The hospital not only provides world-class tertiary healthcare in the region, it also enhances the patient's experience by managing their logistic needs, including visa and travel arrangements, hotel stays, dietary services, religious needs and airport transfer, thus delivering a stress-free experience. Its growth, unique services, marketing initiatives, technical advancements and the compassionate patient-centric approach are some of the key factors which have contributed to its leading position in the region."

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development among others.

Frost & Sullivan's robust research methodology represents the analytical rigor of our research process. It offers a 360-degree-view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all 7 research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are founded on a thorough understanding of market, technical, economic, financial, customer, best practices, and demographic analyses. The integration of these research disciplines into the 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry players and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About Burjeel Hospital

Burjeel Hospital is Abu Dhabi's premier private healthcare facility providing world-class, specialized and superior healthcare complemented by a warm and personalized human touch to the growing population of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A unit of the VPS Healthcare, Burjeel Hospital opened for patients in April 2012 as a Tertiary hospital under the auspices of the Health Authority for Abu Dhabi. At the core of the organization is a team of exceptionally skilled and highly experienced health professionals, collaborating as multidisciplinary teams with guests and their families as the main focus, to provide the best healthcare experience.

Burjeel Hospital received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in June 2013 - 15 months after starting operations and the hospital was granted JCI Re-accreditation in Aug 2016. Currently, the hospital is affiliated with some of the world's best healthcare institutions for its centers of excellence and is now becoming a renowned center of referral for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Medicine, Oncology and many more specialties handling complex laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries. The hospital has full-fledged pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology units to serve guests at any time of the day. Burjeel also houses a restaurant and a coffee shop, serving the finest and healthiest cuisines from across the world. Combining all-round specialization and expertise with most advanced technology, Burjeel offers the best in diagnostic, curative, as well as preventive aspects of healthcare.

For more details, visit the website at www.burjeel.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

For Frost & Sullivan

Anita Chandhoke

Corporate Communications

C: +91 99161 33311

P: +91.80.6702 8020

E: achandhoke@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

For Burjeel Hospital

Joanne Rico

Marketing and Business Development Department

C: +971 8841 669

P: +971 2 508 5656

E: joanne.rico@burjeel.com

www.burjeel.com