

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Real economic growth in the the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development area slowed in the first quarter on weak private consumption and investment.



Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent after expanding 0.7 percent in the previous quarter, provisional estimate showed Thursday.



On the expenditure side, private consumption contributed only 0.2 percentage points to growth, while government spending made nil contribution.



Gross fixed capital formation provided 0.2 percentage points and net exports by 0.1 percentage point. The contribution from stock-building was negligible.



In the United States, GDP growth slowed to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter. In Japan, GDP growth was stable at 0.3 percent.



In Germany, growth picked up to 0.6 percent and that in France held steady at 0.5 percent.



Canada's GDP growth improved to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent. In the United Kingdom, real GDP eased to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX