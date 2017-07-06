

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Majority Whip Stephen Scalise, who was shot in the hip by a gunman during a congressional baseball practice last month, has been moved back into intensive care because of concerns over infection.



Scalise has been undergoing treatment at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Northwest D.C. since he was attacked on June 14.



Scalise was practicing along with his Republican colleagues for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Fields in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria Wednesday when a gunman indiscriminately opened fire using a rifle.



Two police officers, a congressional aide, and a lobbyist also were injured in the attack.



Police confronted the gunman James Hodgkinson, and shot him to death.



Hodgkinson, 66, was a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump, whom he once called a traitor. 'Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co.,' said the man from Belleville, Illinois, on social media in March.



The bullet from a high-velocity rifle fragmented into several pieces and tore apart bones, internal organs and blood vessels of the 51-year old Louisiana Representative.



Scalise, who was brought to the hospital in critical condition, had been moved out of the ICU in late June as he was recovering after undergoing multiple rounds of surgery and a series of blood transfusions.



The MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Wednesday that Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to new concerns for infection, and that his condition is serious.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX