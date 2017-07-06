PR Newswire
London, July 6
|The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 05 July 2017 was 1,023.48p including estimated current period revenue and 1,000.15p excluding current period revenue.
This is based on 42,006,769 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.
06 July 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP