Icertis Launches New Customer Experience on Microsoft AppSource

BELLEVUE, Washington, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today launched on Microsoft AppSource an expanded customer experience of the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform. Companies can now interact with a free trial of the leading contract management platform at the best destination to easily find and evaluate business apps from Microsoft and its partners that drive business.

"Our new trial experience on Microsoft AppSource allows potential customers to explore how ICM can solve their hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform," said Samir Bodas, Co-Founder and CEO at Icertis. "They can quickly discover how Icertis can transform their commercial foundation by maximizing revenue, controlling cost and managing risk."

Based on Icertis' experience working with the world's leading companies including Daimler, Wipro, 3M, Microsoft, and Roche, the scenario highlights the common buy-side, sell-side and corporate contract challenges all companies face including how to:

Speed contract development while managing risk and compliance

Gain visibility into events, actions and exceptions with automatic notifications and alerts

Automatically create, assign and track obligations and commitments

Apply contract intelligence to gain efficiencies and adapt to change

"Contracts control every dollar that comes in or goes out of an organization, and Contract Lifecycle Management systems have become a critical enabler for companies looking for immediate and continual commercial impact, on their digital transformation journeys," said Chris Weber, Corporate Vice President of Commercial Growth at Microsoft Corp. "We are excited to work with Icertis to provide this easy to use experience of Contract Management to our customers on Microsoft AppSource."

The ICM platform enables companies to maximize revenue, control cost and manage risk by supporting all types of contracts, throughout the entire contract lifecycle, across the enterprise. Icertis has been recognized as a leader in its category by bothGartnerandForrester.

To find Icertis on AppSource, visit appsource.microsoft.com. To learn more about the Icertis Contract Management platform, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation increasing compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by 1 million users at companies like 3M, Becton Dickinson, Cognizant, Daimler, and Microsoft, to manage 3.5+ million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.icertis.com .

Icertis Media Contact:

Sarah Nickell

Barokas Public Relations for Icertis

icertis@barokas.com

303-895-5673

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371539/picture1_Logo.jpg