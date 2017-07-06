Africa $35.6 Million Concrete Batching Plant Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Africa Concrete Batching Plant market is projected to reach $35.6 Million by 2023

Establishment of SEZs along with EPZ's government infrastructure projects such as tech cities, railway projects, expansion of state and national highways as well as rising demand for power are expected to fuel the market for concrete batching plants in Africa. East African countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia would drive the market for concrete batching plant over the coming years due to large scale infrastructural development projects proposed in these countries.

In Africa, concrete batching plants with medium capacity accounted for majority of the market volume share due to increased construction activities and wide usage across various infrastructural projects. Medium capacity concrete batching plant market is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period in-terms of market volumes. Low capacity batching plant would also be used in the remote areas where infrastructure gap is huge.



Amongst all the verticals, the infrastructure vertical accounts for key share in the overall Africa batching plant market. Buildings are the other key revenue contributing vertical.



The report thoroughly covers the Africa Concrete Batching Plant market by capacity, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



4. Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



5. Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Dynamics



6. Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Trends



7. South Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



8. Kenya Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



9. Nigeria Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



10. Egypt Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



11. Ethiopia Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



12. Algeria Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



13. Rest of Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview



14. Africa Concrete Batching Plant Market Opportunity Assessment



15. Company Profiles



16. Key Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



CIFA S.P.A.

Elkon Beton Mak. San. ve Tic. A.S

Fujian South Highway Machinery Co., Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Meka Beton Santralleri Imalat San. ve Tic. A.S.

Pan Mixers South Africa (Pty) Ltd

PI MAKINA

RTK Engg Co.

Sany Group Co., Ltd

Wiggert & Co. GmbH

