Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Worth 125.66 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market by Application (Combat & Urban), Equipment (Rescue, Search, Communication, Technical, Medical, Logistics & Planning), Platform (Airborne, Marine & Ground-Based) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the SAR equipment market is estimated at USD 113.62 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 125.66 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on human safety and rising terrorism and insurgency are expected to drive the SAR equipment market during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/search-and-rescue-equipment-market-261129036.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Among applications, the combat SAR equipment segment is expected to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the combat SAR equipment segment is projected to lead the SAR equipment market. The technological advancements in SAR equipment used in and near combat zones and rise in defense budgets globally is propelling the combat SAR equipment market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=261129036

Based on platform, the ground-based segment is expected to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the ground-based segment of the SAR equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand to provide better services for ground search and rescue to people in distress during accidents and natural calamities on land.

Based on equipment, the logistics equipment segment of the SAR equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment, the logistics equipment segment of the SAR equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the equipment required to maintain SAR squads. Demand for sleeping bags, food and water, cold weather gear, portable toilets, portable showers, gloves, earplugs, kneepads, respirators, and protective eyewear, and administrative equipment such as office supplies and reference materials is increasing for urban and combat SAR operations.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=261129036

North America is projected to be the largest SAR equipment market

The U.S. is estimated to lead the North American SAR equipment market in 2017. Countries in this region include the U.S. and Canada. Factors responsible for this dominance of North America are SAR aircraft modernization programs and increasing demand for human safety. The U.S. is expected to drive the North American SAR equipment market.

Some of the key players operating in the SAR equipment market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron (U.S.), and General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Mission Management Systems Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), End-User (Air Based, Naval Based, Land Based and Unmanned Systems Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mission-management-systems-market-185629839.html

Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market by Platform (Land, Air, Naval, Unmanned), Application (ISR, Communication, Computer, Cyber, Combat, Control & Command), Mission Type, Communication Network, Architecture, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-centric-warfare-market-77370144.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets