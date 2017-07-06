

Regulatory Announcement For Immediate Release 6(th) July 2017



Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc



Dividend of 1.0p per share



On 10 May 2017 the Company announced in its Annual Statement for the year ending 28 February 2017 that it proposed paying a final dividend of 1.0 pence on each ordinary share for that financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on Wednesday 5 July. As per the Annual Statement the dividend will now be paid on 21 July 2017 to all ordinary shareholders who were on the register on 30 June 2017.



Further information



Lucius Cary 01865 784466



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Oxford Technology VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0664020R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX