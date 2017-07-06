

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced Thursday that the sale of Capsugel, an innovative dosage forms company, to Lonza for $5.5 billion, has been completed following the receipt of regulatory approvals.



As part of the sale, approximately $35 million of proceeds were distributed to non-management level employees of the company, including all colleagues from the company's thirteen manufacturing facilities around the world.



All Capsugel employees globally participated in the distribution of proceeds from the sale.



Pete Stavros, Member of KKR and Head of KKR's Industrial investment team, said, 'Capsugel was a terrific outcome, not only in terms of the financial results for our fund investors, but also in the way we and the management team and all of the company's employees partnered together to really drive a transformation of the company. In our industrial manufacturing companies, we have endeavored to give everyone an opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership of their business as we believe it drives a higher level of engagement which can drive break out results. Capsugel is a great example of that.'



