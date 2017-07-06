

For Immediate Release 6(th) July 2017



OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VCT PLC



AGM



The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT PLC gives notice that all resolutions proposed at the AGM on Wednesday 5(th) July 2017 were passed. Details of proxy votes are available on the Oxford Technology website at www.oxfordtechnology.com.



Further Enquiries Lucius Cary on 01865 784466



