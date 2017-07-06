

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB), the owner of Victoria's Secret, reported Thursday that its net sales for the month of June decreased 6 percent to $1.213 billion from last year's $1.296 billion. Comparable sales for the five weeks ended July 1 decreased 9 percent.



For the 22 weeks ended July 1, the company reported net sales of $4.424 billion, a decrease of 6 percent from $4.727 billion last year. Comparable sales decreased 9 percent.



For the month of June as well as for 22 weeks, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 7 percentage points and 10 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively, the company noted.



