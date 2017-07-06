Industry Subscription to the 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference (Orlando, United States - October 16-17, 2017)

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
One of the longest running conferences in the personalized/precision medicine space, Arrowhead's 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference is coming to Orlando, Florida on October 16th-17th as an official Satellite Event to the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.
Nine years ago the Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference focused almost exclusively on the one-on-one relationship between the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries. Since then the field has evolved to include not just these bilateral relationships, but multi-stakeholder relationships that are now integral to the future of the field.
The conference will present the latest research and trends propelling Precision Medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R & D, technological developments, Precision Medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, patient/citizen involvement (the quantified self') and its impact advancing Precision Medicine, health and social well being.
Key Themes at This Year's Conference
- R & D: Trends & Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics
- Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine
- Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
- Harnessing Big Data For Research & Clinical Application
- Patient Engagement, Empowerment & Ethical Issues
- From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies
Who Should Attend:
- PRESENTATIONS from Global Industry Experts, Government Leaders and Academic Experts Extended Q&A SESSIONS with Speakers
- PANEL DISCUSSIONS covering a variety of topics of interest to stakeholders in personalized and precision medicine
Sponsor/Exhibitor Opportunities
- MULTIPLE NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES Before, During and After the Summit
- ACCESS To A Contact List Of Highly Targeted Personalized Medicine Leaders
- PROMOTIONAL PLACEMENT Across A Variety Of Platforms
- ATTEND Conference Presentations Side By Side With Attendees
- BUILD Brand Awareness Within a Network of Key Organziations
Who You'll Meet
- Pharmaceutical Company Leaders
- Diagnostic Company Leaders
- Genome Interpretation Experts
- Genome Sequencing Providers
- Biotech Leaders
- Healthcare Providers
- Academicians
- Consultants
- Government Leaders
- Health Insurance Executives
- Investors
- Venture Capitalists
