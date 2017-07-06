Industry Subscription to the 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference (Orlando, United States - October 16-17, 2017)

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference - Industry Rate" conference to their offering.

One of the longest running conferences in the personalized/precision medicine space, Arrowhead's 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference is coming to Orlando, Florida on October 16th-17th as an official Satellite Event to the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.



Nine years ago the Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference focused almost exclusively on the one-on-one relationship between the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries. Since then the field has evolved to include not just these bilateral relationships, but multi-stakeholder relationships that are now integral to the future of the field.

The conference will present the latest research and trends propelling Precision Medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R & D, technological developments, Precision Medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, patient/citizen involvement (the quantified self') and its impact advancing Precision Medicine, health and social well being.



Key Themes at This Year's Conference



R & D: Trends & Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine

Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

Harnessing Big Data For Research & Clinical Application

Patient Engagement, Empowerment & Ethical Issues

From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies

Who Should Attend:





PRESENTATIONS from Global Industry Experts, Government Leaders and Academic Experts Extended Q&A SESSIONS with Speakers

PANEL DISCUSSIONS covering a variety of topics of interest to stakeholders in personalized and precision medicine

Sponsor/Exhibitor Opportunities



MULTIPLE NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES Before, During and After the Summit

ACCESS To A Contact List Of Highly Targeted Personalized Medicine Leaders

PROMOTIONAL PLACEMENT Across A Variety Of Platforms

ATTEND Conference Presentations Side By Side With Attendees

BUILD Brand Awareness Within a Network of Key Organziations

Who You'll Meet



Pharmaceutical Company Leaders

Diagnostic Company Leaders

Genome Interpretation Experts

Genome Sequencing Providers

Biotech Leaders

Healthcare Providers

Academicians

Consultants

Government Leaders

Health Insurance Executives

Investors

Venture Capitalists

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gsnbxj/9th_annual

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716