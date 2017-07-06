sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.07.2017 | 13:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Industry Subscription to the 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference (Orlando, United States - October 16-17, 2017)

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference - Industry Rate" conference to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

One of the longest running conferences in the personalized/precision medicine space, Arrowhead's 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference is coming to Orlando, Florida on October 16th-17th as an official Satellite Event to the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.

Nine years ago the Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference focused almost exclusively on the one-on-one relationship between the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries. Since then the field has evolved to include not just these bilateral relationships, but multi-stakeholder relationships that are now integral to the future of the field.

The conference will present the latest research and trends propelling Precision Medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R & D, technological developments, Precision Medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, patient/citizen involvement (the quantified self') and its impact advancing Precision Medicine, health and social well being.

Key Themes at This Year's Conference

  • R & D: Trends & Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics
  • Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine
  • Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
  • Harnessing Big Data For Research & Clinical Application
  • Patient Engagement, Empowerment & Ethical Issues
  • From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies

Who Should Attend:


  • PRESENTATIONS from Global Industry Experts, Government Leaders and Academic Experts Extended Q&A SESSIONS with Speakers
  • PANEL DISCUSSIONS covering a variety of topics of interest to stakeholders in personalized and precision medicine

Sponsor/Exhibitor Opportunities

  • MULTIPLE NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES Before, During and After the Summit
  • ACCESS To A Contact List Of Highly Targeted Personalized Medicine Leaders
  • PROMOTIONAL PLACEMENT Across A Variety Of Platforms
  • ATTEND Conference Presentations Side By Side With Attendees
  • BUILD Brand Awareness Within a Network of Key Organziations

Who You'll Meet

  • Pharmaceutical Company Leaders
  • Diagnostic Company Leaders
  • Genome Interpretation Experts
  • Genome Sequencing Providers
  • Biotech Leaders
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Academicians
  • Consultants
  • Government Leaders
  • Health Insurance Executives
  • Investors
  • Venture Capitalists

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gsnbxj/9th_annual

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire