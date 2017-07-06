

6 July 2017



Dividend Announcement



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Fund').



The dividend will be paid on Monday, 31 July 2017 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 14 July 2017. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 13 July 2017.



The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 30 June 2017, the asset class weightings of the Fund's portfolio were:



+----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Asset Class | Portfolio Weighting | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Real Estate | 23.3% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Pipelines | 17.8% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Financials | 14.8% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Energy | 10.3% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Industrials | 9.2% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Power & Utilities | 5.2% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Health Care | 5.1% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Bonds and Convertible Debentures | 5.1% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Consumer Discretionary | 4.8% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Materials | 3.1% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+ | Other | 1.3% | +----------------------------------+---------------------+



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:



Assistant Secretary Dean Orrico JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) President Limited Middlefield International Limited Tel.: 01481 702400 Tel.: 01203 7094016



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX