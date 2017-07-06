Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Commercial Metals Reported its Best Q3 Results Since 2012

Research Desk Line-up: Worthington Industries Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the first three months ended May 31, 2017, CMC's net sales increased 12.6% to $1.38 billion from $1.22 billion in Q3 2016. The increase was largely attributable to the increase in net sales from its American Cycling segment. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' forecasts of $1.33 billion.

For the reported quarter, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations increased to $64.85 from $60.94 million in Q3 2016. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $96.95 million for Q3 2017 compared to $92.48 million for the same quarter last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company reported net earnings of $39.27 million reflecting an increase of 103.2% from $19.33 million in Q3 FY16. The diluted earnings per share were $0.34 for the reported quarter compared to $0.17 in Q3 2016, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $0.23 per share.

Segments Detail

Americas Recycling

CMC's American Recycling segment recorded net sales of $294.17 million in Q3 2017 compared to $182.48 million in Q3 2016. The adjusted operating profit was $9.29 million in Q3 2017 compared to an adjusted operating loss of $1.99 million for the same quarter last year. This was primarily due to strong ferrous scrap shipments, improved metal margins, realized efficiency improvements lowering conversion costs, and the addition of seven recycling facilities acquired at the beginning of the quarter in the southeastern US.

Americas Steel Mills

CMC's American Steel Mills recorded net sales of $427.28 million in Q3 2017 from $396.48 million in Q3 2016. The adjusted operating profit was $50.73 million for the reported quarter compared to adjusted operating profit of $54.98 million for Q3 2016.

International Mill

The International Mill segment recorded net sales of $167.63 million in the reported quarter from $141.44 million in Q3 2016. The adjusted operating profit was $12.95 million, reflecting an increase of 136.3% for Q3 2017 compared to adjusted operating profit of $5.48 million in Q3 2016. Increased pricing supported by continued strength in construction activity and an enhanced product mix of more merchant products leveraging the recently completed capital improvements of the Company's facilities, has resulted in improved margins in this segment for the reported quarter.

Americas Fabrication

CMC's Americas Fabrication segment recorded net sales of $379.98 in Q3 2017 compared to $385.08 million in the same quarter last year. The adjusted operating profit was $1.81 million in Q3 2017 compared to adjusted operating profit of $22.79 million in Q3 2016.

International Marketing and Distribution

The Company's International Marketing and Distribution segment recorded net sales of $ 347.11 million in Q3 2017 compared to $319.60 million in the same quarter last year. The adjusted operating profit increased to $10.16 million for the reported quarter compared to an adjusted operating profit of $0.89 million in Q3 2016. The increase in adjusted operating profit was the result of improved margins in CMC's US steel trading business and the elimination of losses from the Company's UK operations, which have been wound down.

On June 22, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for stockholders of record on July 06, 2017, and the dividend will be paid on July 20, 2017.

Balance Sheet

As on May 31, 2017, CMC's cash and cash equivalents was $275.78 million compared to $517.54 million in Q3 2016. The Company used nearly $100 million to $120 million of cash during the quarter, primarily for acquisitions and the capital spending for the new Oklahoma mill.

Change at Helm

On June 26, 2017, CMC's board of directors announced that effective September 01, 2017, Barbara Smith will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and become a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Smith has been the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer since January 2017. Joe Alvarado will continue to serve the Company as Chief Executive Officer through August 31, 2017, and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board through the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2018.

Outlook

For FY17, CMC expects stability in key macroeconomic drivers that impact its business, including continued strong demand in both the US and Polish markets and also historically low steel margins in the US. The Company estimates capital spending for 2017 in the range of $250 million to $300 million, which includes expenditures related to the construction of new Oklahoma mill.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 05, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $19.69, dropping 1.30% from its previous closing price of $19.95. A total volume of 1.94 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.87 million shares. Commercial Metals' stock price surged 5.24% in the last one month, 3.31% in the past three months, and 20.80% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.79 and has a dividend yield of 2.44%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.26 billion.

