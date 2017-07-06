Research Desk Line-up: Vail Resorts Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended May 31, 2017, Carnival reported revenues of $3.95 billion compared to revenue of $3.71 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion.

Carnival announced US GAAP net income of $379 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for Q2 FY17 compared to US GAAP net income of $605 million, or $0.80, for Q2 FY16. The Company posted record adjusted net income of $378 million, or $0.52 per share, higher compared to adjusted net income of $370 million, or $0.49 per share, in the prior year's same quarter. Carnival's adjusted net income excluded unrealized gains/ (losses) on fuel derivatives and other net charges, which totaled gains of $1 million for the reported quarter and $235 million, or $0.31 per share, for Q2 FY16. The Company's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $0.47 per share.

Key Metrics

During Q2 FY17, Carnival's gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower birthday or "ALBD") increased 2.7% on a y-o-y basis. In constant currency, the Company's net revenue yields increased 5.1% for the reported quarter, better than the Company's guidance of up 2.5% to 3.5%. The Company's net ticket yields were up 5.7% on a y-o-y basis, driven by its North American brands deployment in the Caribbean, Europe, and Alaska as well as Carnival's EAA brands deployment in both Europe and the Caribbean. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the Company's China deployment. Carnival's net onboard and other yields increased 3.5%, with increases on both sides of the Atlantic.

Carnival's gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 3.2% on a y-o-y basis. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased 1.5% and in-line with March guidance of up 1.5% to 2.5%.

Outlook

For FY17, Carnival expects net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3.5% on a y-o-y basis, better than March guidance of up approximately 3%. The Company expects full year net cruise costs, excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency, to be up approximately 1.5% compared to the previous guidance of up approximately 1%. Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates compared to the prior year are expected to decrease earnings by $0.35 per share.

Carnival is projecting FY17 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 compared to the earlier guidance of $3.50 to $3.70 and 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $3.45.

For Q3 FY17, Carnival is estimating net revenue yields to be up approximately 4% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's net cruise costs, excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency, for the upcoming quarter are expected to be in-line with the prior year. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates compared to the prior year are expected to decrease earnings by $0.05 per share. The Company is forecasting adjusted earnings per share for Q3 FY17 to be in the range of $2.16 to $2.20 versus 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 05, 2017, Carnival's stock climbed 1.98%, ending the trading session at $66.54. A total volume of 2.51 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 13.47% in the last three months, 27.62% in the past six months, and 52.09% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 27.81% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.66 and has a dividend yield of 2.40%. The stock currently has a market cap of $47.91 billion.

