LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE) was recently awarded a $722,500 contract to supply the U.S. Air Force with a new fleet of portable Tritium air monitors, bringing their current order back-log up to $2.4 million. The new monitors will replace the fleet of obsolete instruments currently being used. Sandia National Laboratories was enlisted to help the USAF in testing and selecting an appropriate replacement model, and after several years of deliberation, US Nuclear (Overhoff division) was awarded the contract.

"We are honored that our instrument was selected as the best by Sandia and the USAF, who enlist some of the smartest people in the instrumentation industry," commented Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp. "It was a long road to receive the contract, but we were confident in the quality and performance of our product. Units will be delivered in partial shipments every month throughout the rest of the year until the quota is met, with payment prior to each shipment to generate cash-flow and keep our momentum strong through 2017."

The portable tritium monitors are a critical safety instrument, measuring tritium concentration in the ambient air by pumping the air through a set of ionization detectors. An audible and visual alarm will sound if levels exceed the alarm limit, warning the user to evacuate or take action.