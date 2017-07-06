SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND) reports franchise backlog as of June 30, 2017. The franchisor, whose Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt robots launched in April of 2016, finished the year ended June 30, 2017, with backlog aggregating $27 million. Additionally, the company has secured over 215 premiere locations for its franchise network.

Other notable items are as follows:

Reis & Irvy's total franchise network aggregates over 175 franchises;

Reis & irvy's frozen yogurt robots aggregate over 725 units;

Notable locations secured include Henry Ford Museum, Jeff Gordon Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, McCarren Airport Las Vegas, Indianapolis International Airport, Nissan Headquarters, Austin Convention Center, Hyundai Headquarters, The Kraft Company Headquarters and FedEx Express World Headquarters;

Largest franchise to date totals 12 units (two franchises);

The company raised proceeds totaling $2.4 million in the form of an equity offering;

We raised $509,000 in debt proceeds during the year ended June 30, 2017 and also repaid $609,000 in debt principal during the same period. Also, various loan agreements were extended through dates ranging from June 30, 2017 to December 31, 2017;

The company completed the fiscal year with $1.7 million in cash;

We completed the acquisition of all Robofusion assets, including patents, trademarks and tradenames;

We engaged D&K Engineering as our contract manufacturing partner. D&K is an international product design and contract manufacturing services company with a proven track record of turning innovative ideas into successful reality. D&K's clients include BD, Illumina, Lexmark, Hewlett Packard, Callaway Golf, Panasonic, Microsoft, Procter and Gamble, and Halliburton;

We engaged D&K Engineering as our contract manufacturing partner. D&K is an international product design and contract manufacturing services company with a proven track record of turning innovative ideas into successful reality. D&K's clients include BD, Illumina, Lexmark, Hewlett Packard, Callaway Golf, Panasonic, Microsoft, Procter and Gamble, and Halliburton; The company's first next generation robot prototype was built and commenced performance testing;

We initiated our international Master License program in which we will partner with in-country entrepreneurs to distribute our frozen yogurt robots. These in-country entrepreneurs will represent the Reis and Irvy's brand around the globe.

"Our aggregate bookings of $27 million have laid the foundation for our franchise program on two levels: the first being equipment sales and cash flow for operations on the front end and secondly, future recurring revenues from royalties and product rebates on the back end," said Nick Yates, the company's Chairman and Founder. "Fiscal 2018 sees us launching our beta phase production and field tests followed by full scale production. This, coupled with the many national location opportunities we have pending for trials and the launch of our international licensing program, makes for a promising forecast of activity in fiscal 2018."

For more information on the revolutionary Froyo Robots or to learn more about how you can own your own Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot franchise, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at reisandirvys.com. To learn more about Generation NEXT Franchise Brands or their family of brands, including Reis & Irvy's, Fresh Healthy Vending or 19 Degrees, please visit www.gennextbrands.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy's franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt robot brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance, including statements regarding fiscal 2018 forecasts, our ability to launch beta testing and full scale production, our ability to expand our sales opportunities, and our ability to extend our master license program with foreign entrepreneurs. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "propose," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

info@gennextbrands.com



