The accumulative capacity of solar PV plants, which will be developed with the help of the funds at eight locations across Turkey, amounts to 70 MW.

Powergie, a clean energy subsidiary of Istanbul-based power electronics manufacturer Tunçmatik, has closed a $73 million credit facility with Turkey's privately owned investment bank Aktif Bank, in what is the largest investment credit deal ever made for solar projects in Turkey.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...