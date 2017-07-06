Global $1.86 Billion 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023" report to their offering.

The global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market is estimated to reach $1865.4 million by 2023.

The plastic and photopolymer materials market is at a rapid phase of evolution at present. It is gradually witnessing a dynamic growth rate, with its usage ranging in a variety of end-use applications. Plastics, whether in filament or powder form are one of the main material types used in 3D printing. ABS and PLA are the most commonly used plastics in the 3D printing market. The demand has grown tremendously due to growing awareness of the ability to manufacture objects using varied plastic materials. This is expected to continue in the forecast period. As 3D printing matures, developers continue to explore plastic chemistries and capabilities to offer materials that rival more traditional versions.

Photopolymers continue to be one of the larger groups of materials purchased for use in 3D printing. These are actually thermoset plastics that can be cured or hardened with exposure to some type of light source. Photopolymers developers are expected to take advantage of this characteristic and alter the mix of oligomers and monomers to develop specific physical properties such as stiffness or viscosity. Photopolymers are one of the materials used in 3D printing with potential to make products with better properties. These are however, expensive than plastics. Due to increasing variety of photopolymers, photopolymer based technologies like SLA, polyJet and DLP, and increasing acceptability across the various industries, the applications of 3D printing with photopolymers are increasing drastically.

This is driven by a number of factors such as their cost effectiveness as compared to metals, reliable properties, government initiatives and rising investments for R&D, advancement in technologies and product development, ease of availability of materials, accurate printing speeds, lower labor costs and high demand in the end-use industry. However, high initial investments, barriers to recycling of plastic waste, lack of skilled labor and copyright infringements are some of the factors which are hampering the growth of 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market. Production of low cost plastic and photopolymer 3D printing materials, entry of more tech giants like HP, evolving startups and their partnerships with key players in the market, opportunities in the enterprise market, healthcare opportunities, tremendous potential for growth in automotive and aerospace & defense industry, and growing demand from emerging economies are expected to create opportunities in the 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market.

In terms of value, photopolymers dominated the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer market with a share of 65% in 2016. Photopolymers cater to the impending demand of a number of application verticals which is the major reason behind their largest market share. This category is also growing at a fast pace because of their increasing involvement in various end use applications.

The 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market is segmented into two types namely, plastics and photopolymers. Plastics are further segmented into PLA, ABS, PC and nylon among others. Photopolymer materials dominated the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymers materials market with the market share of approximately 65% in 2016. Exceptionally high reliability and precise print structures allow these photopolymers to be viably used for 3D printing applications. During the forecast period, the photopolymers in 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparison to plastics. Factors such as wider application and increasing environment concerns are further supporting the market growth. Due to increasing variety of photopolymers, photopolymer based technologies like polyJet and DLP, and increasing acceptability across the various industries, the applications of 3D printing with photopolymers are increasing drastically.

Some of the key players constituting the 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market include Stratasys, 3D Systems, Evonik, Formlabs, Envision TEC, DSM Somos, HP, Polymaker, Voxeljet, Arkema, BASF, Ricoh, and Protolabs.

