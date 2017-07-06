Simply Supplements Announce New Website Launch

PETERBOROUGH, England, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Simply Supplements, a well-established online retailer of premium quality nutritional supplements, has recently launched their newly redesigned website. This new design offers an easy and user friendly shopping experience, which allows customers to browse by product, ailment or health category and access essential product information to make confident and informed purchasing decisions.

A spokesperson for Simply Supplement said:

"At Simply Supplements we are always looking at ways that we can support customers in their shopping experience with us. This new website aims to make shopping at Simply Supplements even simpler and offer a range of new features to our customers. We're delighted with the finished design and feel this is just the next step in our continued dedication to genuine customer care."

The sleek new website has a clean, modern design for easy navigation, and improved features include an AutoDespatch repeat order service. AutoDespatch was previously only available through Simply Supplements' telephone customer service advisors. Now, customers can select their chosen supplements online and with a simple drop down menu, choose the frequency of their repeat order service and purchase. Benefits of the AutoDespatch repeat order service include: free delivery on all orders (no minimum spend required), 10% off on top of seasonal savings, a hassle-free ordering process and a "no questions asked" cancelation policy.

Other additions to the site include new account features, where customers can update their personal details in 'My Details', add new delivery addresses to their 'Address Book' and keep track of their AutoDespatch repeat orders in 'My AutoDespatch'. The new video library collates all videos from the experts at Simply Supplements, including product focus videos on supplements, their new VitaPaws' pet range, and professional advice from their Head Nutritionist, James C.

Further developments to the website include additional product categories, predictive search functions, an improved voucher page, an out of stock notification service and even more. For more information on the website launch, please read Simply Supplements' latest blog post.

Visitors are now welcomed and encouraged to explore the new Simply Supplements website and latest features at: http://www.simplysupplements.co.uk

About the company

Simply Supplements is a UK based retailer of premium quality nutritional supplements. Their dedication to excellence is evident in their sourcing of pure active ingredients, value for money, genuine customer care and GMP approved products. VitaPaws, a pet supplement range, and my NutriPack, a personalised supplement pack service, are also part of the Simply Supplements family and offer bespoke nutritional solutions for the varying needs of their customers.