

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed for a second session ahead of a key prelude to Friday's June jobs report.



Gold was up $1 at $1223 an ounce, staying near a recent 8-week low.



ADP releases its private payrolls data at 8:30 am ET. Markets are looking for weaker jobs growth of 185,000 compared to 253,000 a month ago.



Also, the US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI's Service Index for June is expected at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53.0, compared to prior month's 53.6.



The Institute for Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 56.5, slightly down from 56.9 a month ago.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak today. Traders will be looking for clues about the next interest rate hike and when the Fed plans to wind down its bloated balance sheet.



