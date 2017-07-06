Maison Perrier-Jouet Celebrates the Reopening of its Historic Home

PARIS, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A door opens, revealing a world of grace, beauty and refinement. A world where the past is honoured, the present celebrated, and the future embraced. A world where nature inspires art, and art transforms nature. Welcome to the world of Maison Perrier-Jouet. Welcome to the Maison Belle Epoque.

Within these four walls, the story of two houses unfolds. The story, first of all, of Maison Perrier-Jouet, founded in 1811 by the marriage of Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and Rose-Adélaïde Jouet, who united their twin passions for art and nature into a unique vision of champagne. The story, too, of a family home, occupied by generations of their descendants, whose own passions and personalities shaped the house, its art collection, its gardens and the cellars over which it is built. It owes its name to the fact that it houses the largest private collection of French Art Nouveau in Europe, including a number of masterpieces by Hector Guimard, Louis Majorelle, Francois-Rupert Carabin or Emile Gallé, who also created the iconic anemone motif that adorns Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque champagne bottles.

Home to successive generations of the founding family, the Maison Belle Epoque is today the living symbol, not only of Maison Perrier-Jouet's 200-year heritage, but also of its enduring philosophy and unique vision of champagne. A celebration of savoir-faire and savoir-vivre, it will receive privileged guests of the House in exceptional surroundings, offering them an intimate insight into its traditions, craftsmanship, and twin inspirations of art and nature.

After a painstaking two-year renovation, the elegant mansion opened its doors to 150 guests - friends of the House, international media, and celebrities including supermodel Karolina Kurkova, who feels a special affinity with the refined art de vivre of Maison Perrier-Jouet.

On their arrival in Epernay, guests were welcomed into the Maison Belle Epoque and were able to admire its beautifully redecorated rooms. Moving on into the garden, they discovered a bespoke marquee, in the style of a turn-of-the-century glass pavilion, offering refined cuisine, vibrant entertainment and, of course, a selection of Perrier-Jouet champagnes.

Guests were served an array of innovative dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Akrame - one of Paris' hottest culinary talents - to accompany the vivacious new Perrier-Jouet Blanc de Blancs and legendary Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque cuvées. Among the deliciously inventive food pairings were tomato carpaccio, lobster hotdog, bream tartare and roasted pineapple, offering a resolutely modern vision of French art de vivre.

The celebrations culminated in a live set by DJs Polo & Pan - a fitting way to end a magical evening where art and nature, heritage and modernity combined harmoniously to reflect the ethos of Maison Perrier-Jouet.

