

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures snapped back from big losses in the previous session after a closely watched industry report showed a large decline in U.S. oil inventories last week.



The American Petroleum Institute reported a larger than expected draw of 5.764 mln barrels in oil stocks, while gasoline inventories fell by 5.7 mln.



Traders expect the Energy Information Administration to report a similar drawdown in stockpliles this morning.



The market is also keeping an eye on U.S. jobs data over the next two days.



ADP releases its private payrolls data at 8:30 am ET. Markets are looking for weaker jobs growth of 185,000 compared to 253,000 a month ago.



The government's official jobs report for June comes tomorrow morning.



Meanwhile, WTI light sweet crude oil was up 64 cents at $45.77 a barrel.



Yesterday, crude oil plunged $1.94, or 4.1%, to settle at $45.13/bbl, the biggest daily loss in a month. The decline snapped an 8-day win streak.



Russia wants to stick to the current OPEC supply quota deal and would oppose plans for deeper cuts, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous officials.



