

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Automatic Data Processing will release private sector employment data for June at 8:15 am ET Thursday. Economist forecast an addition of 185,000 jobs, compared to an increase of 253,000 jobs in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it recovered from an early low.



The greenback was worth 1.1382 against the euro, 113.40 against the yen, 0.9649 against the franc and 1.2937 against the pound at 8:10 am ET.



