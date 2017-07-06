

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Purdue University announced a strategic collaboration to conduct life science research. The five-year agreement, where Lilly will provide up to $52 million to fund life science research, marks Purdue's largest strategic collaboration with a single company.



The initial research focus areas include developing improved delivery of injectable medicines with the goals of reducing pain, decreasing the number of injections, and enabling better patient compliance and overall health.



It also includes developing predictive models for clinical success that reduce risks associated with investing in drug development and more effectively predict the outcome of new therapies in humans.



Lilly and Purdue University noted that the collaboration envisions expansion to other areas to further utilize the range of expertise at the two institutions. Purdue researchers from the natural and physical sciences, engineering and veterinary medicine will contribute to the interdisciplinary collaboration with Lilly researchers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX