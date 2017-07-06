CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 --Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC PINK: ACGX) is pleased to announce that it has reduced another $300,000 of debt (including principal and accrued interest) in the second quarter ending June 30, 2017. The Company will continue to negotiate with debt holders to reduce more debt as quickly as possible.

The Company has also issued a shareholder letter and uploaded it to the www.ACGX.us website under the investor section and on www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX under Disclosures to help clear up any confusion related to the remaining convertible debt, current outstanding share structure, and the percent of shares issued compared to the overall trading volume.

For all additional detailed information for the quarter, the full financial statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, stockholder equity and information and disclosure statements for the second quarter will be posted before the August 15, 2017 deadline.

Paul Sorkin, COO and General Counsel, said, "We value our shareholders, investors, clients, vendors and employees very much and understand it is a very difficult balancing act to keep everyone happy all the time. Our overall goals include providing valuable products and service to help our clients grow their companies, while we reduce our debt and increasing our revenues to create future value for our investors and shareholders while maintaining and improving our relationships with our vendors and employees. Although our stock price ended up 285% in the second quarter, and it was up over 600% at one point during the quarter, we cannot guarantee similar moves will or will not happen again in the future and we cannot control the day to day trading of our stock. We will continue to provide relevant information and updates as often as possible and maintain a high level of transparency in our reports and disclosures. We encourage all potential stockholders, especially day traders, to read our full disclosures and perform their own due diligence so they can understand the risks and rewards that may be associated with our stock -- as it is a volatile penny stock."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a software platform combining CRM, marketing, CMS, and sales into a single, seamless customer engagement suite. PeopleVine was started in 2014 with the vision of providing a consolidated platform for businesses to better connect and engage their customers.

PeopleVine is a turn-key platform providing 60+ out-of-the-box pages and experiences to further engage with consumers. PeopleVine users can either leverage the out-of-the-box experience or customize it by making a few design tweaks to build their own experience on the same APIs we used. Flexibility is key to ensuring a consistent and unique branded experience, but also saves developers time by not having to start from scratch.

Together with our fully integrated marketing and automation engine PeopleVine is able to ensure continuous engagement all tracked and managed from a single platform. To date over 200 companies across 15 industries have used PeopleVine to power their websites, text campaigns, ecommerce, memberships, and more. Whether launching a loyalty program or your entire website, our tools make it easy to get going -- and growing -- quicker. For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer's needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your "Primary" source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com

About Rapid Freight Solutions

Rapid Freight Solutions (Rapid) provides domestic shipping services nationwide, quickly and safely moving products across the country. Rapid specializes in LTL, air freight, hot shot, trade-show, flatbed, intermodal, over-dimensional, step-deck, and refrigerated trucking. Thanks to our team's 30 years of experience, we have relationships with more than 140 carriers nationwide, helping ensure our customers quality service with competitive pricing. For more information, go to www.RapidFreightSolutions.com

