LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce that after completing their evaluation, a large San Francisco Bay Area electronic assembly corporation has approved the installation of 1,275 LED lights for their entire main campus.

"We're pleased to have this contract approved for the entire campus, assisting this corporation with improving their entire lighting system while dramatically lowering their costs," said CEO Donald MacIntyre. "To create these beneficial situations is a major reason Renewable Energy and Power originally entered this field. Our corporation, our customers and the entire world gain by making lighting so much more efficient with lowered power requirements. Renewable Energy and Power looks forward to bringing such benefits to others through solar and wind energy as well as LED lighting."

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s extensive engineering background in both the design and manufacture of power supplies (fixtures), and associated thermal management (bulbs) gives the company an almost unique ability to research the engineering qualities of its LED lighting products to maximize customer satisfaction.

The Company website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Bruce Macintyre

702-294-0111

brucem@reappower.com



