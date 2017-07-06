LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- WorldFlix, Inc. (OTC PINK: WRFX) -- It is "time to take back your privacy!" This is not only a mission statement from Paranotek. It is a common sentiment for individuals and businesses in a climate where cyberattacks are becoming more common-place and causing serious damage.

Fortune magazine reports that "[a]ccording to a report earlier this year from business insurer Hiscox, cybercrime cost the global economy more than $450 billion in 2016." Many industry advisors and insiders suggest privacy is the next big commodity!

More than ever, privacy is becoming essential and is predicted to be the future of the cyber data industry, as people react to threats of hacking and data theft.

WorldFlix this week is filing the patent for its subsidiary Paranotek's new, state-of-the-art encryption protocol Parano. Parano is a software protocol designed to withstand the most sophisticated security hacks, including threats that exist today and those that are anticipated in the future from super and quantum computers.

Paranotek also protects its users' privacy through exclusion of personal data sign-up policies. It does not use Facebook or Google to register users, which allows those third parties to collect user data.

WorldFlix is proud that Paranotek's first software launch is coming within weeks, with its new Swantry and Swanlock smartphone apps, designed to allow parents to guide a child's responsible and safe smartphone use. The apps were created by Paranotek with security as a core feature, and the backend encryption and protection for Swantry's messaging and privacy features will use the Parano protocol.

These same features are being incorporated into the Paranotek's business enterprise data security and cybersecurity software to be used by corporations to monitor and protect all devices, data and messages.

WorldFlix, CEO, Brad Listermann says, "The future of cyber security and software will be privacy and data protection and more and more people fight to keep their information safe. We believe Paranotek is on the forefront of this exploding market potential."

About WorldFlix, Inc.

WorldFlix, Inc. (OTC PINK: WRFX) operates in a variety of niche businesses in the technology and entertainment sphere. WorldFlix divisions include AppFarm, a platform for acquiring, developing, and growing niche apps for mobile and tablet devices; Drobbits, an interactive platform that allows users to create, play and monetize their own video games; Paranotek, a Finnish technology and design company that incorporates its military-grade, proprietary security and privacy features when developing software and apps; Swantry, designed to allow parents to ensure their child is safe on their mobile device; and WorldFlix Entertainment Management, a television and movie development and management business. For more information on WorldFlix, Inc., please visit www.worldflix.co.

About Paranotek

Paranotek is a partnership between WorldFlix, Inc., and Finnish-based technology and encryption experts. Lauri Tunnela, CTO, and Johannes Maliranta, CCO, have a combined 20 years of diverse and complimentary information technology experience. Tunnela's thesis on information security vulnerabilities has been featured in major Finnish technology magazines. Paranotek's products range from data storage, sharing and instant messaging services to various software suites, all based on our disruptive security technology. While other popular apps, software and services collect your data, Paranotek's unique security technology never collects user data, thus providing an extra layer of enhanced privacy for our users. For more information on Paranotek, please visit www.paranotek.com.

About Swantry

Swantry, a cutting-edge monitoring and control app that provides parents, schools, and caregivers a secure way to monitor and set controls on children's smartphones and tablets, is set for release in both the U. S. and Europe and is expected to fulfill the exponentially growing need for child protection and privacy online. Swantry has been developed by WorldFlix, along with its subsidiary Paranotek, and includes sought after privacy, monitoring and control features such as geofencing, internet boundary features, real time notifications and alarms, and end-to-end encryption cybersecurity. For more information on Swantry, please visit www.swantry.com.

