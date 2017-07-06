BALTIMORE, MD --(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - VisibleThread today announced that it has become a Deltek 'Select Partner' as part of the recently launched Deltek Marketplace. Deltek's new product partner program means its customers and prospects can find the very best, most complementary 3rd-party solutions like VisibleThread.

VisibleThread instantly tests government contracts and proposals for risk and quality issues. Used by seven of the 10 largest government contractors, it is a language analytics tool for Contract/Proposal Managers and Proposal Writers. It generates a compliance matrix in minutes, instantly flags sensitive FAR clauses and non-compliant content, identifies qualifications across resumes and analyzes unstructured PDF or word documents.

Deltek and VisibleThread have been strategic partners since 2013. The new marketplace platform means Deltek customers can see how solutions like VisibleThread can add dramatic value to their existing investment in Deltek products.

"I am delighted that VisibleThread and Deltek have expanded our already deep partnership. We really look forward to connecting with more Deltek customers where we can add significant value to their existing investment in Deltek solutions," said Fergal McGovern, CEO, VisibleThread.

