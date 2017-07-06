Combined businesses to continue work as Firma.de, offering entrepreneurs a single platform for starting and running their business

Firma.de, the leading online platform that provides company formation services to entrepreneurs and start-ups in Germany, has announced its strategic partnership with Legalbase.de, a digital platform which was recently acquired by LegalZoom Germany. Legalbase.de allows businesses and consumers access to legal services for fixed-fee prices.

"This collaboration positions Firma as a stronger agent of change in the legal tech market," said Christian Manthey, Founder CEO of Firma.de. "We combine our dedication to entrepreneurs and their business needs with Legalbase's simple and reliable legal solutions to allow founders and small businesses to focus their time even more on building and growing their business."

This cooperation will combine the capabilities and expertise of both businesses for a unique, all-in-one platform that will offer entrepreneurs a cost-effective tool set to run and scale their business. Firma.de's services currently include formation, accounting, tax, legal, and payroll solutions, combining personal advice and leading technology to make life easier for entrepreneurs.

"LegalZoom continues to believe in making quality legal solutions affordable and accessible to the German market," said Frank Monestere, President and COO of LegalZoom. "I am confident this collaboration will help achieve significant growth in the suite of legal services that entrepreneurs will have access to in the future."

The development of this platform is expected to be completed within the next months, at which point it will be available under Firma.de. Firma.de will continue to operate from its Wiesbaden headquarters and from its new Berlin office.

About Firma.de

Firma.de is the leading one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs and SMEs in Germany. The firm offers formation, accounting, tax, legal, HR and corporate administration services, making the process of starting and running a company fast and simple. Firma.de, founded in 2013, is based in Wiesbaden.

About Legalbase.de

Legalbase is a Berlin-based legal technology start-up company founded in 2015. Through its online platform Legalbase.de, the company offers legal services products for fixed prices, providing users with simple and reliable solutions to legal problems. All services offered are provided by a network of experienced and independent attorneys.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a trusted platform of people and technology that gives the world access to consistently high-quality legal solutions. As the leading provider, LegalZoom empowers millions of people to protect what matters most to them. Whether it's helping small business owners or families, LegalZoom is at the vanguard of efficiently delivering high touch, high service legal help. Since its founding over 15 years ago, LegalZoom has serviced nearly 4 million customers in the US and the UK, and is now over 1000 employees strong. LegalZoom Germany is a wholly owned subsidiary of LegalZoom. For more information, please visit LegalZoom.com.

