The Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 27%, from Nearly $3.2 Billion in 2017 to $10.5 Billion by 2022

The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. The main market driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.

The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic and immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health, and transplant medicine.

Industry sectors analyzed include sequencing instruments, target enrichment, informatics, clinical laboratory testing services, reproductive health diagnostics, liquid biopsy, immune sequencing, HLA typing, third generation sequencing, and direct to consumer.

More than 200 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview



4: Technology Background



5: Clinical NGS Initiatives



6: Clinical NGS Applications



7: Clinical NGS Industry



8: Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances



9: Clinical NGS Markets



10: Patent Review



11: Company Profiles



3Billion Inc.

Asuragen Inc.

Athena Diagnostics Inc.

Atreca Inc.

Base4 Innovation Ltd.

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Bellwether Bio Inc.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Bioarray S.L.

Genedx Inc.

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Inex Innovations Exchange Pte Ltd

Interpace Diagnostics Llc.

Medomics Llc.

Merck KGAA

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Novogene Corporation

Nugen Technologies Inc.

Omicia Inc.

Omixon Biocomputing KFT

Omniseq Llc.

Oncodna SA

Oncospire Genomics

Oneome Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sequencing.Com

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co, Ltd.

ZS Genetics Inc.

