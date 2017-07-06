North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ AmeriCanna Cafe Cannabis Infused Water Expected to Boost Both USMJ and PURA Sales Beginning This Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) anticipates a major announcement coming soon in conjunction with a contract to co-brand its AmeriCanna Cafe CBD Infused Water. The contract is anticipated to result in a substantial boost to sales in the second half of 2017. The contract is also anticipated to result in a substantial increase to Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) sales. PURA provides all cannabis extracts for USMJ beverages and nutritional supplements. USMJ currently reports over $500,000 in annual revenue and PURA has recently signed a letter of intent to acquire an operation expected to produce $1 million in annual revenue.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

