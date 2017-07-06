The German supermarket chain aims to install 96,000 solar panels atop its stores and distribution centers across the U.K. by the end of the year.

Aldi, the low-cost German supermarket, is regularly gently mocked in the U.K. for its utilitarian layout, bargain-basement brands and a color scheme that was evidently chosen before the emergence of marketing-driven focus groups.

But Aldi is also rightly held up as a beacon of good business sense and, increasingly, admirable corporate social responsibility. The supermarket giant already has 85,000 solar panels installed across nine distribution centers and 275 stores in the U.K., and can ...

