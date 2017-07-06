

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM), an integrated manufacturing solutions company, said that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective October 2, 2017.



Sanmina also said that Jure Sola, Co-founder, Chairman of the Board and current CEO will assume the role of Executive Chairman on October 2, 2017. Sola will focus his time on supporting Eulau by interacting with current and prospective customers and advising on the strategic direction of the company.



Eulau has over 32 years of experience in the technology industry. He has held the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sanmina since September 2009. During this time he has played a key role in strengthening the financial position of Sanmina.



'Bob and I have collaborated for the last eight years and he has been instrumental in the successful transformation of Sanmina, making this a perfect time for him to become Sanmina's next Chief Executive Officer. Bob has a deep understanding of Sanmina's strategy, customer focus, technology offerings and day-to-day execution,' CEO Jure Sola, said.



