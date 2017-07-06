

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced its DNA-based monoclonal antibody product for flu produced broadly cross-reactive antibodies that provided complete protection from a lethal challenge with multiple viruses from both influenza A and B types in a preclinical study.



Following on previously reported similar data from its dMAb products for HIV, dengue, and Chikungunya, this study further validates the ability of Inovio's dMAb technology platform to use encoded DNA plasmids to enable in vivo production of monoclonal antibodies and induce protective immune responses.



The goal for this platform is to rapidly generate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies directly in the recipients. Such benefits are complementary to Inovio's antigen-generating platform in terms of immune mechanism and short response times, and advantages that overcome conventional monoclonal antibodies' long development lead times and complex manufacturing processes and costs.



Inovio's dMAb products deliver DNA sequences that encode and directly result in the in vivo production of protective antibodies, unlike its DNA vaccines which attempt to incite the production of antibodies through the immune system.



In the case of influenza and other infectious disease, a dMAb product may provide immediate and short term protection while a DNA vaccine may provide long term immune memory and protection.



