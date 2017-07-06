

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot Inc. (HD) Thursday announced a definitive agreement to purchase Compact Power Equipment, Inc. for $265 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.



Compact Power has been a long-term commercial partner of Home Depot since 2009 and provides compact equipment rentals at more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.



Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president of Home Depot said 'The acquisition allows us to further improve the customer experience - in particular for Pros - through enhanced equipment and tool rental offerings. It also allows us to grow Compact Power's best-in-class building services capabilities.'



The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,281 retail stores in all 50 states, as well as 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.



