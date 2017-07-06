Global Adhesives and Adhesive Applying Equipment Technologies and Markets, 2022 - Market Trend, Mergers and Acquisitions in the Adhesive Industry, and Patent Review

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Adhesives and Adhesive Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Adhesive and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Market Should Reach $74.5 Billion by 2022 from $57.8 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022

Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various adhesives, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the equipment used for applying adhesives and its global and regional markets.

Report Includes

An overview of the global as well as regional markets for adhesives and adhesive applying equipment.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2022.

Discussion of the various technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and utilized globally as well as in different regions.

Coverage of product lifestyle and technology lifestyle (TLC) of various types of adhesives and methods employed by various manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.

Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers.

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



- Global Market for Adhesives and Adhesive-applying Equipment



3: Technology Background



4: Global Market for Adhesives by Technology Type



5: Global Market for Adhesive-applying Equipment



6: Global Market for Adhesives by Application



7: Global Market for Adhesvies and Adhesive-applying Equipment by Region



8: Market Trend, Mergers and Acquisitions in the Adhesive Industry, and Patent Review



9: Company Profiles



10: Appendix A: List of Manufacturers



11: Appendix B: List of Sample Patents



12: Appendix C: Government Regulations



13: Appendix D: Adhesive Standards



14: Appendix E: Glossary of Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



3M Co.

Accumetric Llc

Adchem Corp.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Bemis Associates Inc.

Bostik S.A.

Chemence Ltd.

Covalence Specialty Adhesives Llc

Dexerials Corporation

DIC Corp.

DOW Corning Corp.

Franklin Intl . Inc.

. Inc. Gardner-Gibson

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

Hubei Huitian New Materials Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ingredion (National Starch & Chemical Co.)

Lord Corp.

Mactac

Mapei SPA

Master Bond Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Paramelt BV

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Polymeric Systems Inc.

Power Adhesives Ltd.

Quilosa Industrias Quimicas Lowenberg S.L.

Rohm And Haas Co.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants Llc

RPM Intl. Inc.

SOA Schucker Gmbh & Co. KG

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Shanghai Kangda New Materials Co. Ltd.

Total S.A.

