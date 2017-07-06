Pharma Stocks Taking Measures to Boost Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biotech and big pharma stocks have been a tear of late causing the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) to edge towards annual highs. The biotech ETF has already outperformed the broader market year to date, rising 30 percent in the period from March 13th. Particularly active in the biotech sector is the development of anti-cancer drug candidates and other pre-clinical advancements in the race to develop the next cancer-fighting niche within the industry. Riding the biotech boom, arethese pharma and biotech companies.Active stocks to keep a close eye include: Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Cerulean Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CERU), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY), Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPXL)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ: MBRX), a preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced it has appointed Dr. Lidia Gil of Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poznan, Poland to be the lead European Principal Investigator (PI) for its upcoming planned Phase I/II clinical trial of Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Read this and more news for Moleculin Biotech at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mbrx.html

The Company announced on June 15, 2017 that it was expanding its engagement with its CRO, Theradex Systems, Inc., to include clinical sites in Poland in order to increase access to AML patients. "Dr. Gil is a highly-respected hematologist-oncologist in Poland," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin, "And we are honored to have her leading the European element of our upcoming clinical trial for Annamycin, which would commence only if our IND is permitted."

Dr. Robert Shepard, Moleculin's Chief Medical Officer added, "Dr. Gill is a dedicated investigator in AML and will bring significant expertise in the area as well as her potential to accelerate enrollment and the completion of our trial."

In other big pharma and biotech performers and developments in the markets of note:

Cerulean Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CERU) closed up big on Wednesday over 140% at $1.13 trading over 32 Million shares by the market close. Cerulean Pharma Inc. (CERU) and Daré Bioscience, Inc. yesterday announced that Daré Founder and CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson mailed the following letter to Cerulean stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2017 outlining the Daré value proposition and requesting they vote FOR all of the management proposals at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders to be held on July 19, 2017. Read it at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dar-bioscience-distributes-letter-cerulean-123000507.html

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) closed up over 19% on Wednesday at $2.42 trading over 11.6 Million shares by the market close. Celsion Corporation yesterday provided an update on its Phase Ib dose escalating clinical trial (the OVATION Study) combining GEN-1, the Company's IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy, with neoadjuvant chemotherapy for the treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with Stage III and IV ovarian cancer followed by interval debulking surgery. Enrollment Complete in the OVATION Study. The last patient in the 4th dose cohort has completed their GEN-1 treatment which allows for a safety evaluation by the Company's Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in mid-July. The Company recently announced the latest clinical findings from the OVATION Study in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting. The presentation summarized clinical findings and translational data from all fourteen patients treated in the trial to-date.

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed up Wednesday at $8.99 trading over 3.8 Million shares by the market close. Array BioPharma also yesterday announced the submission of two New Drug Applications (NDAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support use of the combination of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily and encorafenib 450 mg once daily (COMBO450) for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The submissions are supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS study, which showed that patients who received binimetinib and encorafenib had a significantly longer progression free survival (PFS) compared to patients receiving vemurafenib.

In after market hours news from yesterday:

Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPXL), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced it has received final U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval on its Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for a generic version of Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII, 25 and 35 mg. Impax has immediately initiated commercialization activities. This approval and launch of the 25 and 35 mg strengths complements the Company's commercialized generic portfolio of Focalin XR products, which also includes strengths of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 mg capsules. According to IMS Health, dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsules, 25 and 35 mg, had U.S. brand and generic sales of approximately $93 million for the 12 months ending May 2017.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Moleculin Biotech Inc. by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

