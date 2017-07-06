

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Cyber security company Symantec Corp. (SYMC) said it has agreed to acquire Israel-based Fireglass, an agentless isolation solution that eliminates ransomware, malware and phishing threats in real-time by preventing potentially harmful content from ever reaching user endpoints or the corporate network. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Symantec noted that the acquisition will further strengthen its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform and dramatically extends the company's leadership in Secure Web Gateway as well as Email protection, delivered both on premises and in the cloud.



The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2017. Symantec expects Fireglass' technology to be available to its customers and partners soon after the transaction closes.



According to Symantec, Fireglass' innovative approach to browser isolation substantially reduces the attack surface, strengthening an enterprise's security posture. As a result, it will significantly reduce the burden on the company's security operation center or SOC, and IT help desk.



