VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (CNSX: LNB) (OTC PINK: LXGTF) (the "Company" or "Lexington"), a development-stage medical device company operating within the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has met the compliance requirements of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and has initiated price quotation on OTC Link under the ticker symbol: LXGTF.

In related news, the Company wishes to introduce two members of its Board; Mr. Rocco Rossi and Mr. Bryan Disher.

Mr. Rossi is a successful entrepreneur and business executive, champion fundraiser, and dedicated public servant and currently serves as President and CEO of Prostate Cancer Canada. His unique blend of experience intersects general management, philanthropy, public policy, politics, business strategy, and new media. As CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation -- one of Canada's largest non-profit organizations -- from 2004 to 2009, Rossi oversaw four consecutive years of record fundraising raising over $500 million in total and launching many new, life-saving initiatives. His passion for public policy has led him to stand for election both for the position of Mayor of Toronto and for MPP. At Boston Consulting Group, he provided strategic advice to Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Rossi then joined TORSTAR (publisher of the Toronto Star, one of the largest circulation daily newspapers in North America), in 1996 as Vice-President, Strategic Planning & New Media. As Vice-President, Interactive Media at Labatt from 1999 to 2001, Rossi launched the most popular consumer beer website in the world, beer.com. A past board member of United Way of Greater Toronto, in 2012 he was awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal for his Philanthropic and Community service. Mr. Rossi has a BA (Hons) in political science from McGill University and a Masters of Arts in politics from Princeton University.

Mr. Disher (CPA, CA, ICD.D) spent 38 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Canada, Australia and Ukraine. He was admitted to partnership in PwC Canada in 1991 and from 2011 until his retirement in June 2015 was a partner with PwC Central and Eastern Europe, where he served as both Managing Partner of its 400+ person Ukrainian practice and leader of its Ukrainian audit and assurance group. He has assisted companies with initial public offerings and secondary offerings in both Canada and the US, going private transactions, acquisitions, audit, financial reporting and regulatory compliance and filings. He was elected to PwC Canada's Partnership Board in 2001 and his 8 years on the Board included a term as Chair of the Board. In addition to the Lexington Board, Bryan is a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Balmoral Resources Limited and Education: University of New Brunswick, Bachelor of Business Administration. In addition to his duties as a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Disher has been appointed as the head of the Company's audit committee.

Company President Eric Willis comments, "We are very pleased to introduce the balance of our board membership today, as they bring a broad range of expertise and experience which will greatly assist us to advance our planned HeartSentry product development strategy in a timely fashion. We are also delighted to announce our co-listing on the OTC Markets this week, as the increase in visibility within the US financial markets will markedly aid both shareholder accessibility and value. To find out more about Lexington Biosciences, I invite interested readers to visit our website and view our video which provides an excellent overview of our business proposition and opportunity ahead."

Eric Willis
President & Director

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (OTC PINK: LXGTF)

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company that is developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium -- the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Traditionally, this has only been measured using ultrasound and other complex, difficult to use technologies. The HeartSentry technology core research was created at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year period involving many studies and product iterations resulting in a portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies. The aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit www.lexingtonbiosciences.com and watch our video.

Eric Willis

President & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

