GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) today announced that the European Patent Office has issued an "intention to grant" letter for European Patent Application Number EP12813711.1, titled "E-Selectin Antagonist Compounds, Compositions, and Methods of Use." This patent is part of GlycoMimetics' expanding patent portfolio covering the drug candidate GMI-1271 and its uses in a variety of indications, including various cancers. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has already issued a patent covering GMI-1271. GlycoMimetics has ongoing efforts to secure additional U.S. and foreign patents. With the issuance of patents in the U.S. and Europe, GlycoMimetics will have claims directed at GMI-1271 extending at least until 2032.

"The European Patent Office's issuance of patent rights covering GMI-1271 underscores the progress we've made in protecting our intellectual property and innovative pipeline," said Rachel King, Chief Executive Officer, GlycoMimetics. "The release of promising new clinical data in both the newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient populations from our ongoing study during the 2017 ASCO and EHA meetings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and our enhanced patent position provide a strong foundation for defining a pivotal registration program and commercialization strategy for GMI-1271."

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer and sickle cell disease. GlycoMimetics' most advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its strategic collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics' wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and in a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple myeloma. The U.S. FDA recently granted GMI-1271 Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed/refractory disease. GlycoMimetics has also recently initiated a clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding GlycoMimetics' planned activities with respect to the clinical development of its drug candidate GMI-1271. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the uncertainties inherent in the completion of ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials, whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of future trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, availability of funding sufficient for GlycoMimetics' foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of GlycoMimetics' drug candidates and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of GlycoMimetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2017, and other filings GlycoMimetics makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent GlycoMimetics' views as of the date hereof. GlycoMimetics anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while GlycoMimetics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, GlycoMimetics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing GlycoMimetics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

